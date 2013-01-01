Get all the comedy you can handle in one package - all five episodes of the Front Desk. Then? Watch them over, and over, and over...then tell your friends and family about it. Make sure they watch them over, and over, and over. Then go back to work and tell your co-workers. Maybe start a fan club. Start saying things around the water cooler like, "Donuts I like, you I don't" or "Give me back my danged lava lamp." Just a few suggestions. Overall, just enjoy it!Buy $7.99
Welcome to the Lyon Inn. Behind the front desk, Billy Stanton is desperately trying to avoid his ex-girlfriend, his hippy parents, rude customers, lazy co-workers, and the crazy manager only to realize his dream in becoming...anything other than a front desk clerk.Buy from $0.99
In comes Bruce - a Texas oil tycoon and regular of the Lyon Inn. Desiree sees the opportunity to get her new business, Blang Blang, bank-rolled and latches on. Meanwhile, Justin and Levi come across an issue that doesn't deserve to see the light of day. What day wouldn't be complete if Billy's ex-girlfriend didn't show up with disgusting news about his hippy parents? Yep, that happens too.Buy from $0.99
While Billy tries to take a "number 2" in peace, Desiree sucks up to her favorite guest...the Blang Blang agenda is in full effect. Billy's parents decide to come for a visit and the maintenance crew gets their beauty sleep.Buy from $0.99
An unlikely meeting between Bruce and Tiffany creates an opportunity to make Billy jealous. A one dollar bet in the maintenance locker room goes bust. And Billy's parents show up in an unexpected way.Buy from $0.99
Episode 5 of Front Desk is hilarious...said everybody. In this final episode of the season, it all hits the fan. Tiffany attempts to break up with Billy. Again. Desiree finds out she has a competitor for Bruce's fortune and Justin reveals his true agenda. Then...Billy gets a phone call.Buy from $0.99